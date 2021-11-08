Co-worker recognizes struggling mother for hard work

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It’s no secret inflation is causing financial stress for everyone including Stacey Tomlinson, a mother of three who is concerned about the holidays.

Megan Richards works with Tomlinson at Kansas City Peterbilt, where she says her co-worker sometimes works 12 hour shifts to help out, but now she needs help.

“Because of the recent changes in healthcare, it’s drastically cut Stacey’s paycheck, and she’s been struggling,” Richards said, “She’s been worried about paying for Christmas gifts for her kids.”

Richards works in the accounting department with Tomlinson. She says Tomlinson works so hard and always has a smile.

Richards and the Pay It Forward crew surprised Tomlinson to give her some much needed help for the holidays.

“I love you guys!” Tomlinson said.