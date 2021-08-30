Coach helps Parkinson’s patient fight back one glove at a time

Pay It Forward

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — George Weaver knows that he has a debilitating disease, but he also knows that he has Sarissa Curry in his corner. 

Curry runs the Parkinson’s Exercise and Wellness Center where she teaches “Rock Steady Boxing”.  

“When you find something that can change a person’s life that’s not pharmaceutical, not surgery and it happens to fight Parkinson’s,” Curry said.” Then that’s why we’re here.”

Curry and all her coaches are certified to train their fighters, fighters against Parkinson’s like Weaver.

Rock Steady Boxing builds up the body where Parkinson’s tries to tear down.

Weaver nominated Curry for Pay It Forward to help her pay toward new equipment. Weaver has trained with Sarissa for four years now.

Weaver says Sarissa saved his life.

“If it wasn’t for Sarissa,” said Weaver, “a lot of us patients would be in wheelchairs by now.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Popular

Latest

More News