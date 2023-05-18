OLATHE, Kan. — If a dog disappears in the metro, rest assured Sandy Jones and the KC Dog Trappers will be on the case. The all-volunteer group has rescued 1,000 dogs over the years.

Tanya Lannon has helped Sandy on several rescues.

“She donates her time, her gas, everything for these dogs,” Lannon said. “I want to help her save more dogs with the money.”

FOX4 met at Sandy’s Olathe grooming shop to surprise her, and it was no surprise that she said she’s going to use the money for her organization.