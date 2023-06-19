SHAWNEE, Kan. — Dollar General employee says her manager is worth $1 million.

Teresa Davis is a manager at a Dollar General in Shawnee, Maumi Lynn Varvel nominated her for FOX 4’s Pay It Forward.

Varvel says she nominated her because she treats employees as if they’re family.

“I can’t say enough about her, she’s compassionate and caring,” Varvel said, “She creates such a positive atmosphere at work that everyone pulls together to make it successful.”

Varvel says she also creates a positive work environment for all employees at the store.

“She special, she’s selfless. No ego. No power trip, and makes our environments super

happy, so she’s the best,” Varvel said.

To complete the surprise, another manager asked Teresa to fill in for her at work, (even though Teresa was off), and Teresa agreed.

After surprising her with a $400 gift card, Teresa was speechless.

“I love my employees,” Davis said, “They make all of this possible like without them I wouldn’t be able to do what I do.”