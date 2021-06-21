Eastwood Hills neighborhood’s ‘Mr. Fix It’ treated to a surprise

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In this week’s Pay it Forward, a neighborhood fix-it guy does just about everything for everybody and doesn’t charge a dime.

Now, it’s their turn to give back to him.

From roofing and repairs, to mowing lawns and everything in between, Marvin Pelton does anything anyone asks him to, and never asks for anything in return. The neighbors of Eastwood Hills wanted to recognize his selflessness.

Marvin was replacing a mailbox when FOX4 arrived at Duane Murff’s house.

“Marvin, he helps everybody with everything, he’s a carpenter. He just finished with my mailbox, he does everything,” Duane said.

“He built a side room for me. He did a lot of other things. I try to give me something, and he won’t take anything,” Nadine Gordon said.

“He is the most humble, selfless man in the world,” Johnnie Crawford said.

About a dozen neighbors joined Duane, Johnnie and Nadine to surprise Marvin with a $400 gift card. Marvin says he has the best neighbors in the world, and joked that he’ll likely end up spending the money on them!