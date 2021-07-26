Elves pay it forward to Santa for Christmas toy drive

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — It may be hot and humid outside, but Santa’s elves are already thinking about the Christmas toy drive at the Community Services League.

“We want to pay it forward to the director of CSL,” Elf Martha Waits said, “He works hard to make sure all of our families, with kids, get presents at Christmas.”

Community Services League offers a variety of services to hundreds of families throughout the year in Independence, including a Christmas store.

Waits and Nancy Martin have been volunteering for years as elves for the Christmas store.

They nominated Doug Cowan for “Pay It Forward” to help buy toys for the store.

After surprising Cowan with the $400 gift card, the CSL “Santa” gave his best “Ho, Ho, Ho!”

“The one thing that does not surprise me ever is the generosity of people to make things happen for others,” Cowan said.