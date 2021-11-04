Employee pays it forward to boss at Pet Resource Center for living up to motto

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Michelle Rivera has a passion for pets and their people, and that’s why the motto at the Pet Resource Center is “Keeping pets and people together.”

First starting with the Spay and Neuter Clinic 20 years ago, Rivera changed the name to include more services.

Kaylah Murphy is a new employee who has quickly fallen in love with her job and her bosses passion.

“I do get very emotional,” Murphy said. “I’ve only been here a month and a half, but this is the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Murphy said Rivera goes above and beyond to care for the dogs and cats who come into the center, as well as their humans and her employees.

“We are able to provide services at a low cost, so we can make sure to keep pets from going into rescues, going to shelters,” Murphy said. “Our motto is, ‘Keeping pets and people together,’ and Michelle makes it happen.

Murphy wanted to make it happen for her boss by rewarding her with a $400 gift card through FOX4’s Pay It Forward.

“I just want to help people and pets and I just want everybody that works here to feel the reward that I feel every day when I would out of here,” Rivera said. ” Which is just making a difference in the lives of people to pets in our community.”