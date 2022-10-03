KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Working in the office 9-to-5 can be stressful unless you have a “Miss Sandy.”

“We just love Miss Sandy,” Mary Carillo said. “She always smiles, gives birthday cards, offers a shoulder to cry on. She’s family.”

Miss Sandy works for the building’s maintenance company, but the people she’s cleaning for are not just co-workers to her. She says they’re like her children.

Mary Carillo and her co-workers decided to nominate Miss Sandy because of her kindness towards all of them.

And after we called Miss Sandy down to the lobby for the surprise, she cried in shock and told them that she loved them and couldn’t believe she was receiving a $400 Pay It Forward gift card.

