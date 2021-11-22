Family pays it forward to Coronado veterinarian father-son team

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A father and son veterinarian team keep the dogs and cats of Kansas City, Kansas healthy at their Coronado Pet Hospital.

Dr. Lawrence Allen and his son, Dr. Christopher Allen, run their hospital as a non-profit which allows them to offer their services at lower rates.

“If it weren’t for the hospital and these marvelous, caring veterinarians, I couldn’t afford to keep my dog,” Jody Lieb said. “My dog is like family to me.”

And like the doctors, Coronado Pet Hospital is a family affair for Jody’s daughter and granddaughter.

“It’s just a good feeling to have somewhere close where we can take our pets to,” Nadia, Jody’s granddaughter, said. “They are really good with the people, but much better.”

With the pets, which is why we want to pay it forward to them.

The doctors were extremely busy but they took a couple of minutes to accept the $400 gift card from Jody and a quick hug of appreciation. Dr. Christopher said the money would be used for a pet in need.