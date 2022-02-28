KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Joardy Looney is a father of nine children who recently had a scare when his wife was hospitalized for nine weeks.

“The last thing I was thinking about was the hospital bill,” Looney said. “But it was the first thing Hai Pham thought of and helped me with.”

Pham is a financial counselor at University Health Medical Center and he advised Looney to sign his wife up for Medicaid.

The application is not easy to fill out and it is also very time-consuming but Looney says Pham went above and beyond to help him.

“It’s my job,” Hai Pham said shocked when Looney surprised him with a $400 gift card.

“Hearing from people like Joardy Looney and how I helped him, that makes it all worthwhile and touches my heart,” Pham said while placing his hand over his heart.