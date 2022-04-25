KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kevin “Skippy” Prewitt is a veteran who used to be homeless, but now, he lives at the St. Michael’s Veteran Center where one particular social worker makes it really feel like home.

“She always has a smile,” Prewitt said. “Most veterans don’t trust people because of what we’ve been through in battle and in life, but Cindy isn’t judgmental, she just loves us for who we are.”

Prewitt said he nominated Cindy Taylor for FOX4’s Pay It Forward because of her work with the food pantry, the community garden and setting vets up in their apartments.

After our crew surprised Cindy with the $400 gift card, she said she was overwhelmed and didn’t deserve the honor because she loves her job and loves the veterans.