Grandmother pays it forward to wrestling coaches for teaching grandson to never give up

RAYMORE, Mo. — If you’ve seen the Apple TV show “Ted Lasso”, you know that actor Jason Sudeikis based his character on a high school coach who inspired him.

And if you have a grandchild on the wrestling team at Ray-Pec East Middle School, you know of two coaches who inspire him.

“They’ve really made a big impact on him and I appreciate it,” Christy Long said about Coach Garcia and Coach Tuttle.

Long and her husband are raising their grandson Marcus and his two sisters because their parents both died unexpectedly.

She says the coaches have taught Marcus how to be more respectful and to never give up.

After losing every match last year, Marcus wasn’t going out for wrestling again this year. It wasn’t until Coach Tuttle asked him why he wasn’t at practice, that Marcus decided to try again.

“This year he has won several medals, and he’s not even finished with the season,” his grandmother proudly states.

So proud of what Marcus has accomplished because of the coaches, Long wants to recognize them with the $400 Pay It Forward gift card.

The school principal called the two coaches to the office for the surprise and they were both very emotional.

“It means a lot to know that we have inspired Marcus,” Coach Tuttle said, “It makes our job mean something.”