KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hair stylist Megan Williams and her scissors travel all across the metro cutting hair for kids in need. It’s a foundation she started four years ago called The Smiles and Kuts Foundation.

Since the start, many of her regular clients like Jennifer Mitchell and her mother, have supported her by donating and volunteering to her cause.

“She is just something amazing,” Megan said. “Now I just want to support her as she deals with the passing of her mother, which hasn’t kept her from being there for me and the foundation.”

The FOX4 Pay It Forward crew met up with Jennifer at the midtown apartment complex that she manages.

Both Jennifer and Megan got very emotional after Megan gave Jennifer the $400 gift card.