KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former heart patient at St. Luke’s hospital wants to make sure his care team knows that he cares about them.

David Calvert said they treated him like he was the president of the United States. He’s sure it’s the way they treat all their patients, but he felt very special.

“The doctors and nurses came in all the time asking how I was feeling,” Calvert said. “With such care and love during a time when I was really anxious about my health and my heart.”

Calvert contacted St. Luke’s to tell them he wanted to drop by to take pictures and drop off some gifts, but didn’t tell them about the $400 gift card. He wanted that to be a surprise.

FOX4’s Pay It Forward crew interrupted picture-taking so David could Pay It Forward.

The staff was definitely surprised and thanked their former patient with lots of hugs.