Higginsville couple pays it forward to detox nurse who saved family

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The pandemic caused depression and anxiety for many people, including Claude McComas.

In his case, McComas turned to alcohol to deal with it. He said it got out of hand.

“I was in a dark place drinking, and I dragged my family through it,” McComas told FOX4.

But his wife, Crystal Miller, said her husband is on the road to recovery thanks to Tina Judie at the Heartland Center for Behavioral Change.

“To me, God worked through her to save my family,” Miller said. “And I know he’s worked through her to save many others.”

The couple drove to Kansas City from their home in Higginsville to pay it forward to Judie.

Judie said she loves what she does because she was once in the same situation.

When presented with the Pay It Forward gift card, Judie teared up and hugged McComas. She said she will use the $400 gift card to buy pizza for the staff.