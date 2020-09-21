Housing program leader pays it forward to man serving the homeless community in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Morning Glory Ministries provides more than just the basic needs to Kansas City’s homeless population.

However, one man has gone above and beyond, giving his time and talents to the cause.

“John is such a pillar of our community he is done thanks for the homeless population in our community that I don’t think people even really realize,” Ken Vick, who runs a housing program, told FOX4.

Vick nominated John Kraus with Morning Glory Ministries. Along with the recognition comes a $400 gift card.

“I’m quite sure he could use it,” Vick said. “He helps people get back on their feet, he helps them with a license, with an ID, just an every day feeling-good thing. He can be that inspiration that opens the door for somebody to decide they want to do something different. I just think that what he’s doing here should be recognized.”

When Vick paid it forward to Kraus, he humbly said that it’s all a partnership, recognizing those around him as well.

“It is,” Vick said, “But people like you make it so much easier.”

Watch the full segment in the video player embedded in this story.

FOX4 loves your ideas for our future Pay-It-Forward stories. To nominate someone who’s not a relative, fill out the Pay It Forward nomination form on FOX4KC.com.