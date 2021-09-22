Independence Animal Hospital doctor gets thank you from dog rescuer

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A dog is man’s best friend and a dog’s best friend at the Independence Animal Hospital is Dr. Matt Wingert, just ask Rusty James.

James retired from law enforcement after 30 years and now rescues dogs from all over the country.

“I couldn’t do what I do without Dr. Wingert,” James said. “The doctor and staff do what they do for all the right reasons.”

And for the right prices, according to James.

He says the Independence Animal Hospital is located in a working class neighborhood where people love their dogs and treat them like family.

James says they can’t afford the high veterinary bills other clinics charge, but they can afford the dedication and loyalty the doctor has for their four-legged friends.

The one-man rescuer made an appointment with the doctor, but it wasn’t for Charlie his dog, it was to Pay It Forward.

“Wow, a four hundred dollar gift card,” Dr. Wingert said. “Thank you so much!”