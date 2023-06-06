Independence, Mo—Sandy Owen is so inspired by her church secretary that she wanted to

show her how much she’s appreciated, so she nominated her for the $400 Pay It Forward gift card.

“Katie Schoneboom sits behind the desk 40 hours a week and doesn’t ask for a paycheck,” Owen said. “She does everything from organizing our senior trips to helping the pastors keep the church going.”

Katie was surprised and a bit bashful when we walked into her office to Pay It Forward.

No one was surprised that Katie wanted to give the check to the church but Sandy convinced her to do something for herself.

Watch other people making a difference in the Kansas City metro at FOX4KC.com or nominate someone you know for FOX4’s Pay it Forward.