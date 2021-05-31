Kansas City woman pays it forward to local veteran who dedicates time helping homelessness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Joel Bailey is a hero to the veterans who live at Heroes Home Gate in Midtown Kansas City.

Bailey is the director who has been there and done that.

At age 49, Bailey is in recovery as well as the director at the organization and grant writer Jaime Aguilar sees just how dedicated he is.

“He’s definitely special,” Aguilar said. “He’s here 12 hours plus a day usually on both days of the weekend.”

Bailey makes sure the veterans at this 24-bed transitional home have what they need to succeed.

“They receive three meals a day, all of the linens clothing, nutrition case management, 12 step meetings, anything they might need to help make the transition back into a stable life after their service in the military,” Aguilar said.

Growing up in a military family and living through recovery, Heroes Home Gate is personal.

“I understand what homelessness look like too so it’s real personal to me. To help people come and change their lives, give them some new solutions on how to be able to educate them on how to live a new life. Very personal for me,” Bailey said.

Along with FOX4’s Kathy Quinn, Aguilar helped “Pay It Forward” and presented Bailey a debit card and gift card for $400.

“I’ve seen you give selflessly great sacrifice and I wanted you to have this,” Aguilar said.

“Jamie, thank you so much, you’re a good friend,” Bailey replied.

