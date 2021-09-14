KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The founder of the non-profit KC Heroes gets a heroes thank you from one of her volunteers with the FOX4 Pay It Forward crew.

Christy Smith is housebound, but that doesn’t prevent her from volunteering.

After connecting with Jennifer McCarthy on Facebook, she found out how she could help from home.

“She helps our homeless community by handing out food,” Christ said. “I am blessed she lets me volunteer and feel good about giving them a hand up and not a hand out.”

Christy asked Jennifer to come to her house to pick up the flashlights she had been working on, but Jennifer soon found out she was picking up a $400 gift card.

“Everyone involved with being selfless toward someone else, including Christy, is a hero in my book,” Jennifer said.