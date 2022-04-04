KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Elise Jackson is an award-winning volunteer for the Kansas City Parks and Rec Department who keeps KC litter-free.

Kelly Jander with KC Parks & Rec says Miss Jackson has been doing this for 38 years and doesn’t plan to stop even after just celebrating her 89th birthday.

“She’s amazing, she’s a sparkplug,” Jander said. “For all those years she has kept Swope Parkway to 63rd street to Meyer Boulevard litter-free.”

On the day the Fox 4 crew surprised Miss Jackson with a $400 Pay It Forward gift card, she was also honored with a proclamation by Mayor Quinton Lucas.

“We’re just trying to do a good service for the neighborhood,” said Jackson, “I’m going to use this $400 for the neighborhood.”