Lee’s Summit homeowner gives big thanks to workers who prevented flooding disaster

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — What should have been a short weekend getaway turned into a long clean-up for Jodie Roemer and her husband.

However, Jodie Roemer said it could have been much worse had it not been for M&R Construction.

The homeowners were away during a remodeling job. Mike and Ryan were remodeling the upstairs when they noticed the burst water pipes downstairs.

“So they extracted the water immediately, they saved our basement,” Roemer said, “We were not due back until the next day, so they are my angels for being here that morning.”

Roemer says the two have done several jobs for her, but this time they really nailed it.

“I just am so appreciative of what you guys did right away,” Roemer told the workers.

The Pay It Forward crew helped Roemer and her husband surprise the men with a $400 gift card as they were working in her basement.

Jodie Roemer told FOX4 that even several hours after the surprise, the men were still in shock.

