KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two lifelong friends meet up for what one thinks is a meeting about the neighborhood, but it’s not.

Bishop Eric Morrison is about to be surprised by our Pay It Forward Crew.

Darry Phillips nominated the Bishop because he and his church, Kingdom Worship, fed the community during the pandemic with his grocery giveaway.

Phillips says there is still need and the church continues to help twice a month and after Sunday services.

“I just wanted to Pay It Forward to show him how much the community appreciates him,” Phillips said. “He never stops.”

Bishop Morrison wasn’t expecting us and was a bit in shock when Darryl showed up with our camera, but he was thrilled when he realized he was nominated for Pay It Forward.