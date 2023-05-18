KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jan Aylward with the KC St Patrick’s day parade committee recently nominated Harvesters Food Bank, which also has an Irish connection: The co-founder was Irish-American priest, Father Patrick Tobin.

For more than 40 years the parade committee has partnered with Harvesters with its “Go For the Green Food Drive,” which collects donations of food from schools in the metro.

During a recent live shot at the KC Irish Center, director Kate Gliedt joined Aylward in surprising Sarah Biles from Harvesters with the $400 gift card.

Biles said the money would be used to pay for 800 meals.