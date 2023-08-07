KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New school supplies were very important for one local man when he was a little boy, and now, he wants to make sure other kids don’t go without.

The FOX4 Love Fund for Children is holding a school supply drive, and as of part of FOX4’s Pay It Forward, they will have $500 more, including a $400 gift card.

That’s because Don Catron not only nominated the Love Fund online but he also met Kathy Quinn in person with $100 to buy four bookbags.

Catron said he grew up poor and knows how special it feels to get school supplies and wants other kids to feel the same.

“It felt so good to be able to have a new notebook or pencil,” Catron said. “I want to kids not to do without.”

During a Love Fund meeting, Catron and the FOX4 crew surprised Marshanna Smith, a Love Fund board member. Smith was completely shocked.

“It really says something to be nominated by Catron and on top of that, Mr. Catron added $100 from he and his wife,” Smith said, “and that means so much.”

The money will buy 20 new backpacks filled with school supplies. The Love Fund’s goal for its drive is to send 6,000 students back to school with a bookbag full of supplies.

Click here to nominate someone special for FOX4’s Pay It Forward and a chance to win $400.