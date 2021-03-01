Merriam woman pays it forward to technician who solved hot water crisis

MERRIAM, Kan. — Lorna Bradley is in hot water again, but that’s a good thing. She wanted to Pay It Forward to the heating and cooling guy who replaced her water heater.

Bradley called APW Heating and Cooling in Merriam, and they sent their technician named Steve.

“He came to my house when it was freezing below zero,” Bradley said. “My hot water tank went out, and we had a lot of trouble getting a new hot water tank in there, and after the third hot water tank in six days with no hot water… I just was so appreciative of this man because he went into action.”

Bradley said Steve came back to her mobile home after hours late at night to make sure her water heater was working. He even crawled underneath and put towels and blankets around her pipes so they wouldn’t freeze.

“He’s not required to do that,” Bradley said.

Steve’s boss said he’s a diligent worker, who always has a smile on his face. She let FOX4 surprise him at work.

Bradley nominated Steve for the $400 gift card, giving him the big surprise. Steve was nearly at a loss for words, hugging her after double checking if it was alright. He said he only did what he thought was the right thing to do.

And as you can imagine, Lorna Bradley was glad he did.

“I was never so happy,” Bradley said. “I took a shower after six days, and I felt like a queen!”

FOX4 loves your ideas for our future Pay-It-Forward stories. To nominate someone who’s not a relative, fill out the Pay It Forward nomination form on FOX4KC.com.