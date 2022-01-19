Mother pays it forward to PAL for teaching daughter how to drive

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police officers in Kansas City, Kansas like to “PAL” around with kids and the community at the Police Athletic League Community Center at the renovated St. Mary’s Church at 5th and Ann Street.

Since PAL opened in 2019, it has become the center for all sorts of programs for young people including a driver’s education course.

Before Officer Joey Reyes started teaching the class, he had to go through a certification process himself and Sandra Rodriguez is one parent who is so glad that he did, because he taught her 15 year old daughter to drive.

“I appreciate his patience and dedicating his time to my daughter,” Rodriguez said, “I believe he has taught her more than just how to drive, he has taught her life-lessons and I do appreciate it.”

Rodriguez wanted to thank Officer Reyes by paying it forward with a $400 gift card to PAL.

She hopes the money will help other young people.

Officer Reyes was in shock when Rodriguez surprised him. Reyes thought the FOX4 Crew was shooting a story about the driver’s ed program, and they were, but Officer Reyes was the one in the driver’s seat.