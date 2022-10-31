OLATHE, Kan. — Tim Urban teaches at Millbrooke Elementary and has been a helping hand to his neighbor, Cheryl Walker.

“His family has been exceptionally good to my family, particularly after my divorce,” Walker said. “The boys pick up debris in the yard after storms, his wife has planted flowers in the flower garden. They’re just fantastic people.”

For 20 years, Walker says the Urbans have been more like family and they are more than deserving of a $400 gift card.

“They’re family, absolutely family,” Walker said.

Walker and the FOX4 Pay It Forward Crew surprised Urban in his classroom.

“I nominated you guys for a special gift from FOX4 because they can do a whole lot more than I can,” Walker said. “You guys are so deserving you’ve been so good to me and Geneva I just want to show you our appreciation.”

“She is so much family to me too,” Urban said