KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The dogs and cats of the Coleman Highlands in midtown are “treated” very well by Bill and Mary Allen.

“They walk around the neighborhood every single day, handing out treats to everyone’s pets,” Nicki Salido said. “Bill and Mary Ann keep an eye on the neighborhood, too and hand-deliver the neighborhood newsletter.”

Salido says everyone in the neighborhood loves the Allens, especially Karen and Norm.

They’re the four-legged neighbors who wait patiently every day for the Allens just as our FOX4 crew did.

After Nicki handed over the $400 Pay It Forward gift card, Mary Ann and Bill were shocked and overwhelmed.

