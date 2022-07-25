KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man uses his lawnmower to give back to the neighbors and the neighborhood where he grew up near 71st Street and Cleveland Avenue.

“I just want him to know that we appreciate him,” Madia Brown, who lives next door to Michael Pott’s father, said.

Brown nominated Potts for the FOX4 Pay It Forward $400 gift card.

After talking to Madia and some of her neighbors, they counted more than eight lawns that Potts mows and weeds twice a week, front and back.

“It helps me as a single woman,” Brown said. “It saves me money and time, because I work a lot of hours, and it makes me so proud of my home.”

When we surprised Potts, after he pulls into his family’s driveway, he is shocked and very appreciative of the gift card.

And Potts doesn’t waste any time, he puts the card in his pocket and saddles up on his riding lawnmower.