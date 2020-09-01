Non-profit pays it forward to woman making masks for KCK’s immigrant community

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Many people are stepping up to help keep everyone safe during the pandemic. In this pay it forward, one woman does it one mask at a time.

The pandemic has been especially tough for non-profits like Hopeprint, which seeks to empower diverse families and provide immigrants with resources. Recently, they have struggled with the influx of demand for masks in their communities.

However, another non-profit, Bethel Neighborhood Center, stepped right in, and hard worker Sana has put in the time and the effort.

“We’ve known about Bethel for a long time they do great work here in the Kansas City Kansas community helping seniors and students and families and they also help refugees,” Rachel Pierce with Hopeprint said. “So we are going to present Sana with $400 gift card to thank her for all that she does for the community here.”

Money that Sana said she will use to buy more material to make more face masks.

Watch her reaction in the video player embedded in this story.

