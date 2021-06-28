Nonprofit worker pays it forward to full-time volunteer ‘angel’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Neighbor 2 Neighbor is a non-profit that helps keep Kansas City’s helpless from becoming homeless. Their number one volunteer works as the operations manager. It’s her full-time job, only she doesn’t get a paycheck.

“She is great,” Greg Parr, from Neighbor 2 Neighbor, said. “The chairman of my board just called her an angel.”

But everyone else just calls her Rosie. She’s a woman who has plenty of hugs and advice to go around as she serves people who are down on their luck.

Neighbor 2 Neighbor works to eliminate reasons for being homeless, especially drug addictions. Since March, 2018, they have helped more than 300 people get off the streets and into treatment programs.

Miss Rosie is a big part of the organization’s success, so the group nominated her for Pay It Forward.

“She’s been doing this for a long time with no pay,” Parr, “and she doesn’t stop here, I take her to different churches and Children’s Mercy where she also volunteers, and I think she deserves recognition.”

The FOX4 crew found Rosie at the Mount Washington Missionary Baptist Church, which is where Neighbor 2 Neighbor is based. Reporter Kathy Quinn asked her why she volunteers so many hours without compensation.

“I guess the best answer is just that I feel this is what God has called me to do,” Rosie said

After receiving her $400 gift card, Rosie smiled and winked and said she knew exactly what she was going to do with the money.