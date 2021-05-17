Olathe woman running service dogs for vets nonprofit gets Pay It Forward surprise

Olathe, Kansas — A service dog named Moxie inspired her owner, Katie Harris, to come out of a deep depression and start a foundation to help veterans who suffer from PTSD.

The foundation is called Moxie’s Mission. It’s their mission is to provide veterans with highly-trained service dogs like Moxie.

“When her health deteriorated a couple years ago and she got Moxie, it changed her life and it allowed her to live independently and lifted her spirits,” Lisa Fowles, Katie’s friend, said. “So she wanted to raise money to fully fund a service dog for other people.”

Lisa Fowles knows that Katie and Moxie are a few hundred dollars away from providing a dog to a veteran who served in Afghanistan, so she nominated “Moxie’s Mission” for Fox 4’s “Pay It Forward.”

Katie and Moxie were surprised when Lisa and her children gave her the $400 gift card.

“Service dogs like Moxie, she literally saved my life,” Katie Harris said. “And because they are so expensive, many people who need them can’t afford them, so I want Moxie’s Mission to help pay it forward to them.”

And Moxie’s reaction to the surprise? A high five and a lick on the face for Katie.