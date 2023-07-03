KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Legend John Brown, a trainer at the Turner Recreation Commission, is changing lives one knockout at a time.

The Turner Recreation Commission nominated Brown for FOX4’s Pay It Forward due to his passion for helping students and the people around him.

Robbie Spencer, one of Browns coworkers, said he’s a known commodity and serves hundreds of kids a year.

“I couldn’t ask for a better partner,” Spencer said. “Our boxing academy is the best in the country because of John Brown. He inspires kids from all over the metro.”

According to Spencer, the Turner Recreation Commission is the top boxing academy in the country and trains many champions.

FOX4 surprised Brown during a training session with our Pay It Forward crew and a $400 gift card.

Brown said boxing saved him from becoming a juvenile delinquent, and he wants to share that with the boys and girls he trains.

“When I started boxing everything in my life changed, I learned discipline, self control and the value of a work ethic,” Brown said. “We get to teach that to the hundreds of young people who come here.”

Brown has trained many boxing greats like Tommy Morrison aka “The Duke,” Morrison was the president of USA Boxing and the founder of Ringside.

