GLADSTONE, Mo. — Two best friends from Overland Park travel to the Northland every week to shop at The Resale Shop.

The Resale Shop is run by the all-volunteer, non-profit, Assistance League of Kansas City.

“They have great stuff, good prices and they’re so enthusiastic,” Carol VanZandt said.

“None of their workers get a penny,” Charleen Ponton said. “I love the fact that their proceeds help nine different programs that help the people in the Northland.”

Instead of their weekly shopping trip, Carol and Charleen arrive at the store and look for Suzanne, the manager.

After finding Suzanne, they surprise her with the $400 gift card.

Suzanne was shocked and said that money would help so many families this holiday season,