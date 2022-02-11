BUCYRUS, Kan. —

“She’s always been really fantastic for all of the kids,” Emily McCarty, mother of a student at the school, said. “Whether its a skinned knee or some more serious condition, like my two boys, who recently found out they have a genetic heart condition, Nurse Lisa makes me feel safe while they’re at school.”

Another mother with an 8-year-old daughter who has diabetes says Nurse Lisa monitors and watches her daughter’s blood sugars all day, and it gives her peace of mind.

So the parents planned an assembly for Catholic Schools Week where they could surprise Nurse Lisa.