KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A barber shop border war to see who can collect the most turkeys for Thanksgiving helps hundreds of families every year.

Joey Thomas from “The Know Joey Foundation” and the “180V Barber Salon” started the event fifteen years ago.

Eric Williams from “Clippin’ 2 Please” in Kansas City, Kansas, joined in on the friendly competition ten years ago.

“It’s one love, two states,” Thomas says. “By joining forces we help more people have a Thanksgiving meal on their table.”

And this year the Urban Youth Academy joined the team by donating food items and using their facility in the 18th and Vine District to collect donations.

But Phillip Hannon had another surprise up his sleeve, a $400 gift card.