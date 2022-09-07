GRANDVIEW, Mo. — The band director at Grandview High School inspires his students through music and Mr. Jakes also inspired one grandmother to Pay It Forward.

“There is no other class my granddaughter would get up at the crack of dawn to attend, except band practice,” Teresa Mosby said.

She says all his students feel the same about Mr. Jakes.

“I love music class because I can forget all about my problems,” saxophonist Jasmine Byers said. “Music is my therapy and I love my band director.”

The FOX4 Pay It Forward crew surprised Mr. Jakes with the $400 gift card during class.

Mr. Jakes told us that even after decades of teaching, he still has the same enthusiasm for music and for his students.