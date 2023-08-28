GLADSTONE, Mo. — The motto of the Northland Shepherd’s Center is helping seniors thrive. The food pantry is one of many services that Rebecca Gordon Brown grew from a fledgling non-profit.

Ida May Wilhaus is a volunteer at the Northland Shepherd’s Center’s food pantry and nominated Rebecca for this week’s Pay It Forward.

Rebecca retired in 2021 but continues to give back to the community.

“Rebecca grew Northland Shepherd’s Center from a fledgling non-profit to what it is today,” Wilhaus said. “I think she deserves this gift card because she retired and now volunteers and works more hours than before.”

When FOX4 surprised Rebecca at Plate of Hope, she was sitting at the registration desk, which was no surprise to Wilhaus.

“I tell you, we gave you the lifetime achievement award this year as much as possible, and still not enough to say that this woman is done for this organization,” Wilhaus said.

Rebecca shared her love with her fellow volunteers when she received the $400 gift card. She got emotional, so we asked her, “Why?”

“I know why I love you. I love you people; I love you,” Rebecca said.

