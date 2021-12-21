Price Chopper supervisors pay it forward to grocery sacker

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The employees at the Price Chopper on Wilson Road in the old northeast neighborhood are like family to each other, including a much-loved sacker named Randy.

Susanne Hodson is Randy Dickey’s supervisor and she couldn’t say enough nice things about him.

“He does so much for everyone, he is an all-around great person,” Hudson said.

“He deserves this recognition,” Sandra Alvarado, another supervisor, said. “He motivates all of us by his wonderful attitude, he’s a wonderful man.”

The two women nominated Randy because his car was recently totaled in a hit-and-run crash and he now has to walk to work.

Randy was sacking groceries when we surprised him with the $400 gift card.

He was shocked and very happy and said he felt like a million dollars.

