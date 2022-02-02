KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Marth Brundidge retired after years of counseling victims of domestic abuse and ministering to the incarcerated, to caring for her adult son with special needs.

FOX4 met Martha through the social service agency, Mattie Rhodes. The agency helped Martha with rent and utilities during the pandemic, but they could not help when her car broke down beyond repair.

“Martha is a remarkable woman,” Kristen Switzer, from the Mattie Rhodes Center, said “She doesn’t let anything keep her from living life with her son, Jeff, not even a broken down vehicle.”

Right now, mother and son are writing a book for kids, but it’s tough to get to the library by taking the bus.

After Martha’s service to the community, Kristen says she deserves a nice warm car during these cold mornings not only for the library, but to go to the grocery store and doctors appointments.

Kristen nominated Martha so the $400 gift card could go toward purchasing another vehicle.

The FOX4 crew surprised Martha at the center.

She thought Kristen was giving her a ride to the library.

Contact Kristen at the Mattie Rhodes center if you’d like to donate to Martha’s car fund at 816-581-5691.