RIVERSIDE, Mo. — Rodney Soptic and fellow residents at the Riverside Nursing and Rehab Center nominated Judy Morris for FOX4’s Pay It Forward.

“Judy is a very special restorative aide,” Rodney said. “She does everything for everybody, it’s very emotional to watch her taking care of the residents.”

Rodney also says Judy has given him the will to live after he suffered a stroke.

That stroke dramatically changed his life from a very active DJ and television crew member to now living in a wheelchair.

Rodney and the staff surprised Judy with the $400 gift card during what she thought was a meeting.

“I would do my job for nothing, because I love what I do for the residents,” Judy said.