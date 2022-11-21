KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Judy Dugan recently retired from Cristo Rey High School, but she couldn’t leave without getting the school’s bus drivers some recognition.

“I mean the drivers pick up the students from home, drop them off at school, pick up again for work and then back again,” Judy Dugan said. “They do a phenomenal job that I know I couldn’t handle.”

There are eight drivers who run these routes daily to and from Cristo Rey High School in midtown.

The school is part of a network that offers a work-study program where local businesses provide the students employment.

Dugan says the bus drivers are key to making the school model work and they deserve so much more and that’s why she nominated them for Pay It Forward.