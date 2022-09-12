KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Score One for Health is still going strong after thirty years because of the determination and passion of director, Annette Campbell at Kansas City University.

The non-profit has scored free health screenings for thousands of school children who might otherwise not be able to afford the care.

Founded by former KC Chiefs player, Deron Cherry, the health clinics are good hands-on experience for the nurses along with keeping kids healthy.

“She’s just amazing,” Elizabeth Alex, a co-worker, said. “There’s nothing she won’t do for the kids and for the nurses to keep this program going.”

The FOX4 Pay It Forward crew surprised Campbell as she was directing a recent clinic with more than 300 students.