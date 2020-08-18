‘Second mother to me’: Teacher, kids pay it forward to life-changing police officer, soccer coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City teacher came to FOX4 to help recognize a police officer who trades in her badge for a soccer ball during her time-off to mentor at-risk kids.

Teacher Mallory Simons and officer Ann Murphy were looking for something outside of school to inspire disadvantaged kids.

That was in 2001. Today, non-profit Youth RISE KC works with hundreds of kids from 9 to 22 from all over the metro.

“Murph takes everything she has and gives it to the kids,” Simons said

One of those kids, now grown, is Thomas Muniz.

“(She’s a) second mother to me,” Muniz said. “It’s a passion for the game that she kind of developed and managed to make us love and respect everyone else.”

When she got the $400 check, she immediately said, “Wow, this will help the kids a lot!.”

FOX4 loves your ideas for our future Pay-It-Forward stories. To nominate someone who’s not a relative, fill out the Pay It Forward nomination form on FOX4KC.com.