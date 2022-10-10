KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Dedicated Senior Medical Center loves their seniors and their seniors love their patient advocate.

“She’s very dear to us,” Maria Garcia, a co-worker of Delice McCraney, said. “The seniors love to see her smile when they walk in the door.”

Garcia says McCraney plans events for the seniors like bible study class and she makes them feel at ease, so the doctor’s office feels more like a home away from home.

McCraney was holding her bible study when we arrived at the center and she was totally shocked at receiving the $400 gift card.

“I want my seniors to feel appreciated,” McCraney said. “And I do it in God’s image.”