GLADSTONE, Mo. — The Platte Valley Sanitation Department gets a shout-out from a very grateful senior citizen.

Judy Webb said she looks forward to her garbage pick-up day because of Bradley Moser.

“I really don’t know him,” Judy Webb said. “But I know his smile and how that makes me happy. He also goes above and beyond when he returns my trash bin from the curb.”

That extra step really helps Judy who needs assistance to walk.

The FOX4 crew caught up with Moser to Pay It Forward with the $400 gift card, just as he was rolling the bin back to Judy’s house.

Judy gave Moser the card and Moser asked Judy for a hug.

