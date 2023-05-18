INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — You’ve heard of man’s best friend, right? Well, the shelter dogs at the Independence Animal Shelter have a “best friend forever” with Vicki Logsdon.

“Vicki retired so she could spend more time with the shelter dogs,” said Shirlene Brokaw.

“She walks them, kisses them, buys them toys and treats—dogs are her life.”

And Brokaw says not only do the dogs love Vicki, but everyone who works and volunteers at the shelter loves her for what she does for the dogs.

Vicki thought she was helping a family adopt a pet, instead we surprised her with a $400 gift card. Vicki affirmed the dogs are her life.

