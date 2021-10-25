Silver Sneakers pay it forward to their fitness instructor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — They may be retired and over 55, but there’s nothing holding back the Silver Sneakers class at the Marlborough Community Center, especially with Shoranda Stonum leading the class.

Renee Williams said Stonum inspires the class to exercise and keep active with her energy and devotion to them.

“She’s a great lady who not only leads our class, she drives us to field trips and brings us treats,” Williams said. “One of those treats is treating us like friends.”

Williams said the class, which is sponsored by Kansas City Parks and Rec, meets every Wednesday and for some, it’s the only time they leave their homes.

So the class is very important to these seniors, as it is their only connection to community and camaraderie.

After handing the $400 gift card to Williams, we interrupt the class and totally shock Stonum.

“I’m totally speechless! But I want to say thank you to my Silver Sneakers class,” Stonum said, “As I told them, they keep me going!”