Students, school nurse pay it forward and surprise office clerk

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The school nurse at Ravenwood Elementary in the North Kansas City School District says what their office clerk prescribes for students can’t be found in a medicine bottle, because it’s from her heart.

Shelly Osborn works non-stop at the school from office duties to car rider duty to helping kids who are having trouble.

“She knows every student by name, she knows their allergies, where they live, who their parents are,” Stacy Long said. “She is a crucial part of Ravenwood.”

Long says whatever is needed, Osborn steps in.

And on the day we surprised her, she stepped outside to find the entire student body waiting for her on the playground.

After the Pay It Forward, Miss Shelly did the happy dance when she found out she just received a 400 dollar gift card.